The electric shuttle is expected to be delivered later this year.

The electric shuttle is expected to be delivered later this year. Image Credit: Hyke

Cityboat has ordered a fully electric shuttle from Hyke for operations around Norway’s Haugesund.

The new company, a joint venture between Rodne and Viking Adventure, will deploy the 15 m Hyke F-15 Shuttle for harbour and island cruises, Hyke said in an email statement on Thursday.

Delivery is expected at the end of 2026.

The vessel is designed for zero-emission operations, low noise and high energy efficiency.

It can run for a full day without recharging and can use standard electric vehicle fast chargers.

Cityboat has already started operations using a leased sister vessel, with positive early response from passengers.

“The Hyke F-15 Shuttle uses about the same amount of energy as five hair dryers and is in a class of its own no matter what you compare it to,” Halvor Vislie, CEO of Hyke, said.