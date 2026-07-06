BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Structurer for Internal Pricing Desk

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 6, 2026

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a structurer for its internal pricing desk in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with experience working with forward prices and an understanding of hedging and hedging tools, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Managing the groups bunker forward fixed price exposure
  • Handling daily flow of formula pricing requests for sourcing/sales
  • Managing the booking systems for trade recording
  • Train sales traders in risk management sales towards end clients
  • Educate the purchasers with regards to derivatives

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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