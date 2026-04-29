The firm is developing two container ships designed for seagoing and inland operations.

Each ship will have a capacity of up to 378 TEU. Image Credit: Tharsis

Tharsis Ship Management has secured funding under the EU Innovation Fund for its eSeaRiverBarge project, supporting the development of two zero-emission sea-river container ships.

The vessels are designed to operate both at sea and inland, including navigating the Rhine during low-water conditions, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Each unit will have a capacity of up to 378 TEU and feature an open-top hold optimised for 30- and 45-foot containers, enabling direct transport between seaports and inland terminals.

The vessels will use replaceable energy containers powered by batteries, hydrogen, or ammonia, supplied by Zero Emission Services.

Additional features include wind-assisted propulsion, hull air lubrication, and a triple electric propulsion system aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with both vessels entering service in 2029.