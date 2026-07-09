Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 9, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 2 – July 8, 2026

7/8/2026     Meili     GEN CARGO     Sep 1988     Powick Shipping    
7/6/2026     Liva     GEN CARGO     Jan 1977     Fana Shipping & Trade    
7/6/2026     Agnes     GEN CARGO     Jan 1978     Mes Marine    
7/3/2026     Avunda Reefer     REEFER     Feb 1994     Yugreftransflot JSC    
7/3/2026     Frio Antarctic     REEFER     Jan 1996     Baltmed Reefer Services    
7/3/2026     Yue Chi     HANDY TANKER     Mar 2006     COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation    
7/3/2026     Fei Chi     HANDY TANKER     Dec 2005     COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation    
7/3/2026     Pine Arrow     HANDYMAX     Jul 1996     Gearbulk Holding AG    
7/3/2026     J Chen     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     Apr 1996     J Chen Shipping HK    
7/2/2026     Ladonna     HANDY BULKER     Apr 1995     Lora Shipping    
7/2/2026     Stolt Sypress     HANDY TANKER     Apr 1998     Stolt Tankers

 

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With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

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