Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 27
Thursday July 9, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 2 – July 8, 2026
|7/8/2026
|Meili
|GEN CARGO
|Sep 1988
|Powick Shipping
|7/6/2026
|Liva
|GEN CARGO
|Jan 1977
|Fana Shipping & Trade
|7/6/2026
|Agnes
|GEN CARGO
|Jan 1978
|Mes Marine
|7/3/2026
|Avunda Reefer
|REEFER
|Feb 1994
|Yugreftransflot JSC
|7/3/2026
|Frio Antarctic
|REEFER
|Jan 1996
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|7/3/2026
|Yue Chi
|HANDY TANKER
|Mar 2006
|COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation
|7/3/2026
|Fei Chi
|HANDY TANKER
|Dec 2005
|COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation
|7/3/2026
|Pine Arrow
|HANDYMAX
|Jul 1996
|Gearbulk Holding AG
|7/3/2026
|J Chen
|MPP (HEAVY LIFT)
|Apr 1996
|J Chen Shipping HK
|7/2/2026
|Ladonna
|HANDY BULKER
|Apr 1995
|Lora Shipping
|7/2/2026
|Stolt Sypress
|HANDY TANKER
|Apr 1998
|Stolt Tankers