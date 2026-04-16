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Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 15
Thursday April 16, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered four weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than it has ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 9 – April 15, 2026
|Sale Date
|Name
|Ship Type
|Build Date
|Seller
|4/14/2026
|Douga
|CAPESIZE
|May 2002
|Jiuhe Group Co Ltd
|4/13/2026
|Seju Frontier
|RO-RO
|Jan 1988
|Sejin Marine Co
|4/13/2026
|Shin Ho Chun No 102
|REEFER
|Jan 2002
|Tunago Shipping
|4/12/2026
|Godspeed 6666
|HANDYMAX
|Jun 1996
|INLACO HP
|4/12/2026
|Hao Hung 66
|HANDY BULKER
|Jul 1996
|INLACO HP
|4/12/2026
|Hao Hung 01
|HANDY BULKER
|Nov 1988
|INLACO HP
|4/12/2026
|Andhika Kanishka
|PANAMAX BULKER
|May 1998
|Andhika Lines
|4/10/2026
|Hongkong Energy
|LARGE LNG
|Mar 2004
|CIMC Financial Leasing