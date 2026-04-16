Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 16, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered four weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than it has ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week. 

Demolition Sales  April 9 – April 15, 2026

Sale Date     Name     Ship Type     Build Date     Seller    
4/14/2026     Douga     CAPESIZE     May 2002     Jiuhe Group Co Ltd    
4/13/2026     Seju Frontier     RO-RO     Jan 1988     Sejin Marine Co    
4/13/2026     Shin Ho Chun No 102    REEFER     Jan 2002     Tunago Shipping    
4/12/2026     Godspeed 6666 HANDYMAX     Jun 1996     INLACO HP    
4/12/2026     Hao Hung 66 HANDY BULKER Jul 1996     INLACO HP    
4/12/2026     Hao Hung 01 HANDY BULKER Nov 1988     INLACO HP    
4/12/2026     Andhika Kanishka PANAMAX BULKER May 1998     Andhika Lines    
4/10/2026     Hongkong Energy LARGE LNG Mar 2004     CIMC Financial Leasing    

 

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With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

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