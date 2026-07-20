Exmar's New Ship Completes First Commercial Voyage Using Ammonia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 46,000 m3 capacity ship - Antwerpen. Image Credit: Exmar

Maritime transportation firm Exmar’s new ammonia-fuelled vessel completed its first commercial voyage using ammonia as marine fuel.

The midsize gas carrier, Antwerpen, demonstrated the use of ammonia in commercial service on a voyage from China to India, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Exmar added that the vessel's ammonia dual-fuel operation performed in line with expectations and its original design, demonstrating that the technology is capable of supporting commercial operations.

The company had taken delivery of the 46,000 m3 capacity vessel last month. Before the launch of the vessel, the ship had bunkered green ammonia at the Port of Ulsan.

The vessel is the first of the series of four ammonia-fuelled ships.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.