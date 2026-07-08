NYK Names New LPG Dual-Fuel Gas Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The naming ceremony was held on Tuesday. Image Credit: NYK

Japan's shipping firm NYK has named its newest LPG dual-fuel very large gas carrier at a ceremony held on Tuesday at Kawasaki Heavy Industries' Sakaide shipyard.

The vessel, Lyla Pathfinder, is the eighth dual-fuel LPG carrier ordered by NYK and will be chartered to UAE-based LPG trader BGN INT FZCO for global LPG transport after delivery, NYK said in a press release on Wednesday.

The carrier is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of running on both conventional marine fuels and LPG. It also uses shaft-generated electricity to reduce diesel consumption, allowing it to operate almost entirely on LPG.

According to NYK, using LPG as fuel cuts sulfur oxide emissions by more than 95% and GHG emissions by more than 20% compared with conventional marine fuel.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.

The vessel is also designed to transport ammonia, supporting the expected growth in demand for low-carbon fuels.