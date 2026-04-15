Integr8 Reports Rise in VLSFO Quality Issues

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO was the only marine fuel grade showing an increase in quality problems in the firm's latest quality trends report. File Image / Pixabay

A rise in VLSFO quality issues was observed in the second half of last year, according to marine fuel trading firm Integr8.

The firm's bunker quality trends report for the six months to January 2026 shows 2.7% of VLSFO samples were likely triggered a quality notification beyond the 95% confidence limit, up from 2.1% in the previous six months.

For HSFO the figure was 2.1%, down from 2.6% previously, while LSMGO dropped from 2.4% to 1.8%.

ULSFO remains the grade with the most quality issues, at 3.1% of samples beyond the 95% confidence limit, but this was down from 3.5% in the previous report.

The percentages refer to the 95% confidence limit for a parameter listed in tables one or two of the ISO 8217:2010 specifications, on the basis of a test commissioned by the shipowner.

"Practically speaking, genuine table limit failures remain the exception, not the rule," Integr8 said in the report.

"When problems onboard a vessel occur, they are as likely to be driven by housekeeping and post-delivery handling as much as by a clear specification exception."