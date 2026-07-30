LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers. Image Credit: Capital Gas

Greece-based Capital Gas Ship Management has taken delivery of LPG dual-fuel medium sized gas carrier.

The 45,000 m3 gas carrier, MGC Aridaios, build by HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea was delivered on Wednesday, the firm said in a LinkedIn post yesterday.

The vessel is fitted with LPG dual-fuel engines, allowing it to run on LPG or conventional marine fuels.

“The ‘Aridaios’ is the second 45,000 cbm medium sized gas carrier delivered and the sister vessel of the MGC ‘Aristogenis’, which joined the managed fleet in June 2026,” the firm said in the post.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.