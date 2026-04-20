Shipping Groups Urge Members to Agree Way Forward on IMO Net Zero Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MEPC 84 meeting is scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1. Image Credit: IMO

Global shipping organisations have urged IMO member states to agree on a way forward on the Net Zero Framework (NZF) as key talks progress at the upcoming IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee's 84th session (MEPC 84).

The groups stressed the need for progress following the failure to adopt the NZF in October 2025, they said in an emailed joint statement on Monday.

The framework failed to secure adoption last year after a motion to delay, put forward by Singapore and voted through with support from Saudi Arabia, was agreed.

They warned that overlapping regional or national measures could undermine efforts, potentially leading to “double or multiple penalties” on ships for the same emissions.

The organisations reiterated support for the IMO as the global regulator and called for a fuel- and technology-neutral approach, covering options such as LNG, biofuels and ammonia.

The statement was issued by BIMCO, ICS, INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, Interferry, CLIA and the World Shipping Council.

They added that the industry has already committed billions of dollars to alternative fuels and technologies and needs clear global rules to move forward.

The MEPC 84 meeting is scheduled to take place in London from April 27 to May 1, with an intersessional working group on the reduction of GHG emissions from ships meeting this week ahead of the talks.