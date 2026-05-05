Bunker Holding says investment in alternative marine fuels depends on a clear framework.

MEPC 84 meeting was held at IMO HQ in London last week. Image Credit: IMO

Bunker Holding, the world’s largest marine fuels firm, has said the key takeaway from last week's MEPC 84 underlines the industry’s need for predictability rather than perfection as the Net-Zero Framework (NZF) takes shape.

While discussions over the past two weeks moved forward important elements of NZF, including fuel certification, greenhouse gas fuel intensity (GFI) methodologies and reward mechanisms, several core aspects remain unresolved, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The structure of the proposed Net-Zero Fund remains unclear, and decisions on energy efficiency measures such as CII and Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) have been delayed.

Diverging positions among member states mean further negotiations will be required.

We remain fuel-agnostic in our approach

Bunker Holding said the industry does not need perfection, but it does need predictability.

“From our perspective as a global marine fuel supplier, this reinforces a simple point, it said.

"The industry does not need perfection but it needs predictability.

"We remain fuel-agnostic in our approach, because the transition will not be driven by a single fuel or technology."

The company said that investment in alternative marine fuels and infrastructure depends on clear and stable frameworks, particularly around lifecycle methodologies, market-based measures and reward systems.

It added that a fuel-agnostic approach remains essential, with the transition expected to involve multiple fuel pathways rather than a single solution.

While MEPC 84 demonstrated continued engagement and willingness to move forward, the company said the next phase of discussions will be critical in turning momentum into the certainty needed to support large-scale investment.