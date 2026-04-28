The UAE-based firm continues to expand its LNG fleet with the latest 175,000 m3 vessel delivery from a Chinese yard.

The ceremony was held at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. Image Credit: ADNOC L&S

UAE-based energy firm ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier from China.

The 175,000 m3 vessel, Al Taweelah, was delivered by Jiangnan Shipyard, ADNOC L&S said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It is the sixth vessel delivered by the shipyard to ADNOC L&S and is part of the $1.2 billion LNG fleet order placed in 2022.

“Equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, the new 175,000 m3 LNG vessels are designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to older-generation technology,” ADNOC L&S said.

The vessel features LNG dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 921 vessels, with another 669 expected to join the fleet in 2030, classification society DNV said.