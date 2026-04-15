Anemoi Wind-Assisted Propulsion Solutions Win ClassNK Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The configurations use the latest-generation rotor sail from Anemoi. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies

New solutions for wind-assisted propulsion systems from Anemoi Marine Technologies and Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co have been granted preliminary approval from classification society ClassNK.

Two configurations designed to streamline installation and improve fuel savings from the systems on Ultramax bulk carriers have been awarded ClassNK's approval in principle, Anemoi said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The configurations use the latest-generation rotor sail from Anemoi with a sail diameter of 3.5m and height of 24.5 m.

"Ultramax vessels have been early adopters of WAPS technology, going back to Anemoi’s installation on the world’s first bulk carrier with Rotor Sails in 2018, the M/V Afros, and the AiP represents an opportunity to apply all those lessons to optimise installations for maximum efficiency on our generation 3 products," Nick Contopoulos, CCO of Anemoi, said in the statement.

Wind-assisted propulsion is growing in popularity of cutting both fuel bills and GHG emissions to respond to the tightening of carbon regulations for shipping.