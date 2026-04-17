Wärtsilä Upgrades Power Rating for Ammonia-Fuelled Engine Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm expects to start offering the engine with the new power ratings for deliveries from 2028 onwards. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has upgraded the power rating for one of its ammonia-fuelled engine designs.

The power rating for the Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia engine has now been set at 315 kW of output per cylinder at 900 rpm and 345 kW at 1,000 rpm, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

These new ratings match the power level of the LNG‑fuelled Wärtsilä 25DF engine.

"A key benefit of the upgrade is that fewer cylinders are required for a given power demand, which will reduce installation complexity and simplify maintenance," the company said in the statement.

"This supports more flexible and efficient vessel designs for ammonia‑fuelled applications.

"The power increase also supports the conversion of the engine between LNG and ammonia fuel operation."

The firm expects to start offering the engine with the new power ratings for deliveries from 2028 onwards.