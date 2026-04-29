Lloyd's Register says this week's IMO talks may not settle key issues, but should indicate how future shipping rules will evolve.

The MEPC 84 meeting will take place from April 27 to May 1. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO is holding its 84th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) meeting in London this week, with talks focused on reviving a Net-Zero Framework (NZF) that failed adoption last year.

MEPC 84 is unlikely to deliver complete clarity on future global rules, but it could provide a clearer indication of how regulation may evolve, Lloyd’s Register (LR) said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The classification society said uncertainty over the shape of future GHG measures is now a material commercial risk, particularly given that ships ordered today will operate for decades.

Ships ordered today will trade for several decades, meaning investment decisions are being made without a fully defined regulatory framework.

Without a clear global framework, LR warned that a fragmented system of regional regulation could emerge, creating compliance and operational challenges for shipowners.

It added that regulatory ambition must be matched with safe and practical implementation as alternative fuels and new technologies scale up, supported by robust standards and credible assurance.

LR said MEPC 84 should be seen as a staging point, with decisions taken now expected to shape shipping regulation through the 2030s and beyond.