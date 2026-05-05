The firm consumed a total of 3.95 million mt of bunker fuel in the year to March 31.

The firm consumed a total of 3.95 million mt of bunker fuel. Image Credit: ONE

Container line ONE has reported a 5% gain in its bunker consumption in the 2025/26 financial year.

The firm consumed a total of 3.95 million mt of bunker fuel in the year to March 31, up from 3.76 million mt in the previous financial year, it said in its annual report released on Thursday.

The company paid an average of $495/mt for its bunker fuel during the year, down by 13% from $570/mt in 2024/5.

ONE's profits dropped by 92% to $338 million, while its carried volumes inched up by 1% to 12.927 million TEU.

“Overall cargo demand remained subdued, although the Asia-Europe route saw steady demand ahead of the Lunar New Year, ONE said.

“Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to increased costs, but the impact on 4Q results was limited.”