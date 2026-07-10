Wallenius Wilhelmsen's New Vessel Set for First Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol dual-fuel ship will operate on the Asia-Europe route. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken delivery of a methanol-fuelled ship, the first in its new Shaper Class series, with the ship expected to complete its first methanol bunkering shortly after entering service.

The dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier, Arctic Tern, will operate on the Asia-Europe route, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will be deployed through EUKOR Car Carriers, the joint venture between Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Motor Group.

The company did not disclose where Arctic Tern will complete its first methanol bunkering.

“The vessel is also expected to complete its first methanol bunkering shortly after delivery, marking another step in Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s decarbonization journey,” the firm said.

Methanol is seen as one of the more practical alternative fuels because it can be handled using relatively familiar infrastructure compared with some other emerging marine fuels.