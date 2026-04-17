Rolls-Royce Shifts to Using HVO for Engine Tests

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All tests on mtu diesel engines at the company's facilities in Germany are now using HVO rather than diesel. Image Credit: Rolls-Royce

Engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has shifted to using HVO for its marine engine tests.

All tests on mtu diesel engines at the company's facilities in Friedrichshafen, Augsburg and Ruhstorf are now using HVO rather than diesel, the company said in a statement on its website.

The shift follows initial test runs in September 2024, and is expected to save about 3,200 mt/year of CO2 emissions.

"The switch to HVO is an important step towards even more sustainable manufacturing of our products," Nicholas Templin, executive vice president of production, logistics and quality management at Rolls-Royce, said in the statement.

"Our experience has been entirely positive: using HVO makes the production of our products even more sustainable and has proven its worth in operational use.”