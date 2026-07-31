The shipping industry needs a common approach to designing and assessing emergency safe havens on ammonia-fuelled ships, according to a new report from the Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub.

A safe haven is a sealed refuge where crew can shelter from toxic ammonia gas during a leak while maintaining control of the vessel or preparing to abandon ship if necessary.

The IMO’s interim guidelines for the safety of ships using ammonia as Fuel require ammonia-fuelled vessels to be fitted with safe havens, but the report argues the guidelines provide only high-level requirements, leaving room for different interpretations.

It warns this could result in varying levels of safety across the future ammonia-powered fleet and proposes a common assessment framework to help designers, classification societies and flag administrations adopt a more consistent approach.

The recommendations draw on established practices in the offshore oil and gas and chemical industries.

The report says safe havens should be treated as part of a vessel's wider emergency response system and designed around three core functions: protection, command and control, and accessibility.

It also recommends testing them against standardised worst-case ammonia release scenarios, including major bunkering incidents, and maintaining them throughout a vessel's service life.