ClassNK Approves Ammonia-Fuelled Bulker with New Large Tank Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia-fuelled bulker equipped with an IMO Type B tanks. Image Credit: Planning and Design Center

Classification society ClassNK has granted approval for an ammonia-fuelled Panamax bulk carrier featuring a new large tank design, developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships.

The approval in principle, announced at Sea Japan 2026, covers a vessel equipped with an IMO Type B independent fuel tank, ClassNK said in an email statement on Wednesday.

ClassNK said this is the first time such tanks have been approved for installation on the exposed deck of a ship.

Ammonia is being explored as a zero-carbon marine fuel as shipping aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.

While smaller Type C tanks have been widely used so far, larger Type B tanks are emerging as an alternative for ships needing more fuel capacity, offering better space efficiency and design flexibility.

ClassNK said the design meets its safety and regulatory requirements and it will continue supporting ammonia-related projects through further assessments.