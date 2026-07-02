Port of Rotterdam Hires Program Manager for Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sonneveld previously worked for Neste since December 2021. Image Credit: Astrid Sonneveld / LinkedIn

The Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest marine fuels location, has hired a program manager for bunkering.

Astrid Sonneveld has joined the port authority as program manager bunkering as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Sonneveld previously worked for Neste since December 2021, serving most recently as lead of the firm's renewable products technical team.

She had earlier worked for Van Oord from 2018 to 2021 and for GoodFuels from 2015 to 2018.

"I will be responsible for developing, promoting, and delivering a consistent, future-proof bunkering proposition that strengthens the competitiveness, sustainability, and reliability of the port’s bunkering market," Sonneveld said.

"I could not have asked for a more interesting time to step into this role — now that bunker volumes in Rotterdam are affected by the implementation of RED III, the first FuelEU Maritime compliance year is behind us, and recent ammonia and ethanol bunkering pilots have demonstrated the port’s leadership as a frontrunner in sustainable marine fuels."