Wah Kwong Sets up Dedicated Dry Bulk Shipping Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wah Kwong Bulk will be a dedicated dry bulk owner-operator company, targeting a fleet of 50 to 60 vessels by 2030. Image Credit: Wah Kwong

Shipping firm Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings has set up a dedicated unit for dry bulk shipping.

Wah Kwong Bulk will be a dedicated dry bulk owner-operator company, targeting a fleet of 50 to 60 vessels by 2030, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. 30 of those vessels are targeted to be owned, and the company's core focus will be on Ultramax and Kamsarmax vessels serving grain, ore and bauxite trades.

Chen Changzheng will serve as managing director of the new company, while remaining commercial director of Wah Kwong.

"Powered by a dual-drive model combining owned assets with flexible trading capabilities, this combination of shipowning and operating business streams enables Wah Kwong Bulk to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to clients, balancing stability with agility to create long term value while seizing market opportunities," the company said.