CMA CGM Adds Another Large LNG-Fuelled Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,000 TEU capacity container ship, CMA CGM Pantheon. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has named another large LNG dual-fuel container ship, expanding its LNG-fuelled fleet.

The 24,000 TEU capacity ship, CMA CGM Pantheon, was named in a ceremony this week, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel is the sister ship of the recently delivered 24,000 TEU CMA CGM Notre Dame and forms part of CMA CGM's latest series of LNG-powered ultra-large container ships.

While LNG is becoming a more widely available alternative marine fuel than options such as methanol or ammonia, these vessels may still need to transition to lower-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG as emissions rules tighten.

Bio-LNG can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.

Earlier this month, CMA CGM Notre Dame completed its first bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam.

The new ship will soon operate on CMA CGM’s route connecting Asia with Europe. It is the second vessel in a planned series of 10 vessels due for delivery between 2026 and 2028.