LR Partners with PNU on First Liquid Hydrogen Shipping Certification Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was signed in Seoul by Jae-Won Choi and Nick Brown. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Pusan National University (PNU) have partnered to develop what they say will be the first internationally recognised certification framework for liquid hydrogen shipping.

The agreement focuses on establishing a structured approach to evaluating liquid hydrogen carriers and onboard systems, LR said in an email statement on Monday.

Interest in hydrogen as a marine fuel continues to grow, but progress has been limited by a lack of standardised testing and verification. Liquid hydrogen requires storage at around –253°C, creating technical challenges for materials, containment and safety.

The framework will combine LR’s classification expertise with PNU’s cryogenic research capabilities, covering containment systems, materials and onboard infrastructure.

It aims to support projects moving from design to approval by providing a consistent basis for assessing performance, safety and reliability.

The partners will also define testing methodologies and certification procedures tailored to marine applications, to inform future class rules and regulatory development.