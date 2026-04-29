The firm will supply a full electric propulsion package for an 8,000 DWT tanker under construction in Turkey.

The firm will supply a full electric propulsion package. Image Credit: Berg Propulsion

Marine propulsion firm Berg Propulsion has signed a contract with Turkey’s Akdeniz Shipyard to supply the propulsion system for a new 8,000 DWT diesel-electric chemical tanker.

The RINA-classed vessel is being built for Transka Tankers and has been designed by Norden Design House, Berg Propulsion said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Berg Propulsion will deliver a complete main propulsion package.

This includes a twin-in/single-out gearbox, dual permanent magnet (PM) machines, an integrated control system, and a bow thruster equipped with an electric motor.

The project reflects increasing interest in diesel-electric configurations in the tanker segment, driven by efficiency gains, improved manoeuvrability, and lower emissions compared to conventional mechanical drive systems.