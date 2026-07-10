Berg Propulsion Wins Propulsion Order for Six Carisbrooke Cargo Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2029. Image Credit: Berg Propulsion

Berg Propulsion has won a contract to supply integrated propulsion packages for six new multipurpose dry cargo vessels being built for Carisbrooke Shipping at China's Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry.

The 7,000 DWT vessels, designed by Groot Ship Design, are scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2029, the firm said in an email statement on Friday.

Each ship will be equipped with Berg's propulsion system, including a gearbox, shaft alternator, remote-control system and dynamic drive software.

The system automatically adjusts engine speed and propeller blade angle to improve fuel efficiency under different operating conditions.

The order further strengthens Berg Propulsion's relationship with Jiangsu Dajin, which has relied on the company's propulsion systems for about 106 vessels since 2021.

The companies said the integrated propulsion package is designed to improve energy efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and help shipowners meet increasingly strict environmental requirements.