Avenir LNG Launches New Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is set to join the firm's fleet after completing final outfitting. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG has launched its new LNG bunkering vessel, Avenir Ambition.

The vessel was launched at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard in China as the first ship in the company's latest newbuilding programme, it said in a social media post on Monday.

“The launch of Avenir Ambition represents an important step in the continued growth of our fleet and our commitment to strengthening LNG supply chains around the world.

“As demand for flexible, reliable LNG logistics continues to grow, this vessel will further enhance our ability to support customers and expand our market presence.”

According to the company's website, Avenir LNG has five LNG bunkering vessels, with some operated by the company and others chartered to companies.

The company also has two 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessels under construction. One of those vessels is expected to be delivered later this year, with Avenir Ambition appearing to be the first of the pair.

"I look forward to seeing Avenir Ambition complete her final outfitting and join our fleet, where she’ll play an important role in supporting customers around the world," Michael Redpath, head of operations at Avenir LNG, said in his LinkedIn post yesterday.

Earlier this year, Stolt‑Nielsen agreed to sell a 50% stake in Avenir LNG to Japanese firm NYK Line.