Stolt-Nielsen to Sell 50% Stake in Bunker Firm Avenir LNG to NYK Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

London-based Avenir LNG was founded in 2017. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Stolt‑Nielsen has agreed to sell a 50% stake in LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG to Japanese firm NYK Line under a share purchase agreement

The transaction will be carried out through Stolt-Nielsen’s subsidiary, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Last year, Stolt-Nielsen gained full control of Avenir LNG after acquiring nearly all the shares held by Golar LNG and Aequitas.

The company later said in January that it was in talks with a potential buyer to sell up to a 50% stake in the LNG bunkering firm.

Avenir LNG, founded in 2017, owns and operates a fleet of five LNG bunkering vessels, with two additional LNG bunkering vessels currently under construction.

The companies said the partnership will expand opportunities in small-scale LNG and LNG bunkering as shipping increasingly adopts LNG and bio-LNG to reduce emissions.

Completion of the deal is expected in mid-2026, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.