Stolt-Nielsen in Talks to Sell Up to 50% Stake in Bunker Firm Avenir LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stolt-Nielsen says it intends to continue owning and operating Avenir LNG alongside a new partner. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Norwegian shipping firm Stolt-Nielsen is in discussions with a strategic buyer over the potential sale of up to 50% of its interest in LNG bunkering firm Avenir LNG.

The talks are being conducted through its subsidiary, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd, and relate to a partial divestment in Avenir LNG, Stolt-Nielsen said in a press release on Monday.

Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five LNG bunkering vessels, with two additional LNG bunkering vessels currently under construction.

Stolt-Nielsen said any transaction would be subject to final documentation and customary regulatory and corporate approvals, which are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

If a formal agreement is reached, the company plans to continue owning and operating Avenir LNG jointly with the buyer through a joint-venture structure.

No financial details or potential counterparties were disclosed.

Last year, Stolt-Nielsen gained full control of Avenir LNG after acquiring nearly all the shares of Avenir LNG owned by Golar LNG and Aequitas.