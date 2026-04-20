London P&I Club Sees War Risk Claims Beyond High-Risk Areas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ben McKeith is the senior underwriter at London P&I Club. Image Credit: London P&I Club

Shipowners are being told to take a harder look at their war risk insurance as claims begin to show up well beyond recognised high-risk zones, according to the protection and indemnity association, London P&I Club.

A string of incidents over the past year, including limpet mine attacks off Turkey, in the Mediterranean, North Libya and West Africa, shows the risk is no longer confined to areas such as the Black Sea, Ben McKeith, senior underwriter at London P&I Club, said in an email update on Friday.

“Until recently, owners have not had good reason to consider the scope of their war cover and therefore it is treated as an afterthought until it is time to renew, McKeith said.

“The recent developments in the Middle East have once again put a spotlight on why continuously assessing your war risk cover needs is so important for owners and brokers.”

He warned that many owners still treat war risk as a box to tick at renewal, often focusing on price rather than scope.

With tensions involving Iran and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz adding to uncertainty,

McKeith said owners need to make sure the cover aligns across trading areas to avoid gaps.

“It is a check against the unexpected.”