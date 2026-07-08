VIEWPOINT: The Next Bunker Problem Is Not Measurement. It Is Decision-Making

by Peter Rossi, Technology & AI Advisor

Rotterdam. FIle Image / Pixabay

Take a bunker buyer looking at offers in Rotterdam.

One supplier has a lower price. Another has a stronger delivery record. A third has better availability. A fourth may be able to perform faster, but only if the stem is fixed quickly.

On paper the buyer is comparing prices.

In reality they are comparing risk.

That distinction is becoming more important as the bunker market enters a new phase of transparency. For decades, one of the industry's most persistent problems has been whether the quantity ordered is the quantity delivered. Mass flow meters are now changing that conversation.

Singapore has required mass flow meters for conventional bunker deliveries since 2017, and its reputation for delivery accuracy has improved significantly as a result. Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges have now followed with their own requirements, making mass flow meters mandatory from the start of 2026 for bunker delivery vessels over 300 GT.

The direction of travel is clear.

“ If one supplier can quote below the market because less fuel is delivered than invoiced, the buyer is not receiving a cheaper offer.

The market is becoming more measurable.

But measurement alone does not solve the buyer's problem.

That point has already been recognised in Northwest Europe. The Port of Rotterdam has said a transparent bunker market cannot be achieved by technical standards alone. The equipment matters, but so do the procedures, the surveyor, the seals, the flow computer, the behaviour of the barge operator and the willingness of all parties to work to the same standard.

The Bunkering Services Initiative at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub is an attempt to push that thinking further. Its participants have committed to monitored barges with mass flow meters, digitalised deliveries and greater transparency around marine fuel quality. Its backers include some of the biggest names in shipping and marine fuel, and its stated aim is to remove distortions that have long made bunker offers difficult to compare.

That is important work.

If one supplier can quote below the market because less fuel is delivered than invoiced, the buyer is not receiving a cheaper offer. They are receiving a different product. If another supplier can demonstrate delivery performance, quality transparency and reliable procedures, the headline price may not tell the full story.

In that sense, mass flow meters and initiatives such as BSI are helping the industry move from trust by reputation to trust by evidence.

But there is another layer to the problem.

Even when better delivery data exists, the buyer still has to make a decision. They still need to know which port to use, which supplier to approach, which offer is credible, which quote reflects real availability, and which option carries the lowest expected cost across the voyage.

That is not a measurement problem.

“ Bunker procurement remains unusually fragmented for a market of its size

It is a decision-making problem.

Bunker procurement remains unusually fragmented for a market of its size. A buyer may still be working across email, WhatsApp, spreadsheets, price indications, market gossip, previous supplier experience and a handful of direct relationships. Some of that is efficient because the bunker market is relationship-driven and moves quickly. Some of it is inefficient because information is scattered across systems that were never designed to work together.

The result is that a buyer may have more data than ever, but not necessarily a clearer answer.

This is where transparency becomes more complicated. A mass flow meter can help verify what happened during delivery. A laboratory result can show whether fuel met specification. A performance record can show whether a supplier has delivered reliably in the past. A port price indication can show where the market appears to be. But the commercial decision still depends on combining these signals at the point of need.

That point of need is often immediate.

The vessel needs fuel. The voyage has a schedule. The port call has constraints. The supplier has a window. The buyer needs a quote that can actually be lifted, not an abstract market view.

This is why the next stage of digitalisation in bunkering may be less about replacing the human trader and more about improving the decision environment around them.

“ This is why the next stage of digitalisation in bunkering may be less about replacing the human trader and more about improving the decision environment around them

The bunker industry has heard many predictions about digital platforms replacing traditional workflows. Most of them have failed to account for how the market actually behaves. Buyers and suppliers do not want another portal for the sake of it. They do not want to re-key the same information into multiple systems. They do not want a procurement process that looks elegant in a software demo but slows down a real stem.

The market already runs on conversation.

The challenge is not to pretend otherwise. It is to make those conversations more informed, more structured and more useful.

That means bringing together port coverage, supplier capability, fuel availability, indicative pricing, route options, product requirements and historical performance in a way that helps buyers act faster without forcing the market into an unnatural workflow.

Platforms such as Bulugo are beginning to address this decision layer by connecting buyer demand, port coverage, supplier availability and pricing signals while allowing users to work through the chat-based channels they already use.

That matters because the buyer's question is rarely just "what is the price?"

It is closer to: who can supply the fuel I need, where I need it, when I need it, at a price that makes sense, with a level of delivery risk I can accept?

The industry is starting to build better answers to parts of that question. Mass flow meters help with quantity. Digitalised delivery workflows help with documentation. BSI-style standards help with trust and comparability. Price data helps with market context.

But the commercial value comes when those pieces are connected.

In the old bunker market, opacity often favoured the party with the strongest relationships and the best local knowledge. In the next bunker market, relationships will still matter, but they will be strengthened by better data rather than protected from it.

The winners will not be the buyers with the most information.

They will be the buyers who can turn the right information into the right decision before the opportunity moves.

The bunker market is learning how to measure delivery.

Now it has to learn how to make better decisions from what it measures.