Greek Shipowners Urge 'Realistic' Approach to IMO Net Zero Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Melina Travlos is the President of UGS. Image Credit: UGS

The Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) has raised concerns over the proposed IMO Net Zero Framework (NZF) ahead of the upcoming IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84).

“We remain firmly committed to the decarbonisation of our sector, Melina Travlos, President of UGS, said in a statement on its website on April 16.

“However, ambition must be grounded in realism.”

“The draft Net-Zero Framework does not constitute an appropriate solution, as evidenced by the absence of support from major and influential States representing a significant share of global tonnage, an element that cannot be overlooked.”

“We therefore urge Member States to work towards a global, realistic and implementable solution that can ensure a just and equitable transition, while prioritising safety and providing the necessary certainty for long-term investments,” she added.

Travlos warned that failure to reach a global agreement could lead to a fragmented regulatory landscape driven by regional measures, distorting competition and undermining the role of the IMO.

She said such an outcome “would neither advance the global decarbonisation of shipping nor preserve the central role of the IMO as the competent regulator of international shipping.”

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that Greece has signalled its alignment with Saudi Arabia and the US on the NZF, two countries whose vocal resistance to the proposal was widely seen as a factor in it failing to secure final approval in October 2025.

The MEPC 84 is scheduled to take place in London from April 27 to May 1, with the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships meeting taking this week.