Bound4blue Installs Wind Propulsion System on KCC Newbuild

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The suction sails installed were locally manufactured in China. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has completed the installation of a wind propulsion system, eSAILs, on a new vessel for Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC).

Two 24 m suction sails were installed onboard MV Baltazar, Bound4blue said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The units were fitted at New Yangzi Shipbuilding in China, where the vessel is being built for KCC.

The ship is expected to enter service in the third quarter of 2026.

The project marks Bound4blue’s first installation using suction sails manufactured locally in China, and one of the earliest deployments of wind propulsion technology on a combination carrier.

The eSAIL system uses suction to generate aerodynamic lift, producing forward thrust that can reduce engine load and fuel consumption.

The company says the technology can deliver double-digit bunker fuel savings, alongside benefits for emissions compliance under frameworks such as FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS.

The installation follows a series of recent contracts for Bound4blue across multiple shipping segments, signalling growing industry interest in wind-assisted propulsion as shipowners look for practical decarbonisation solutions.