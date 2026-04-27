The incident was reported six nautical miles Northeast of Garacad, at 20:00 UTC on Sunday.

The incident was reported six nautical miles Northeast of Garacad. Image Credit: UKMTO

A British government agency monitoring maritime security has reported that pirates have taken control of a cargo vessel off the coast of Somalia.

The incident was reported six nautical miles Northeast of Garacad, at 20:00 UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Monday.

“It has been reported that unauthorised persons have taken control of a cargo vessel which has been re-directed to within territorial waters, it added.

“Due to the increased threat of possible PAG activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities investigate.”

On Thursday, a cargo ship was fired upon off the coast of Somalia by two small craft with armed people onboard. It is unclear whether the same vessel has been hijacked.