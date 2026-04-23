US Forces Board Guyana-Flagged VLCC in Indian Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US forces interdicted the 281,500 DWT VLCC Majestic X on Wednesday night. Image Credit: Department of War

US forces have boarded a tanker in the Indian Ocean alleged to have been transporting crude from Iran.

US forces interdicted the 281,500 DWT VLCC Majestic X on Wednesday night, the Department of War said in a social media post.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the department said.

"International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain."

The US has over the past two weeks imposed a blockade against ships that have visited Iranian ports, in response to Iranian efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping other than its own vessels.