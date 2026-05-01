The Singapore-based firm saw bunker trading volumes increase to 535,000 mt in 2025.

Marine fuels trading firm Uni-Fuels reported a 70% year-on-year increase in revenue for 2025, as trading activity and volumes surged across its expanding global network.

Revenue rose to $263.9 million, driven by core marine fuel trading, while bunker volumes climbed 112% year on year to more than 535,000 mt, it said in its FY2025 financial report published on April 22.

Its global footprint expanded to 156 ports, up 79% from a year earlier, alongside a 71% increase in customers to 266.

Gross profit increased 47% to $4.7 million, although margins slipped to 1.8% from 2.1% amid competitive market conditions and efforts to grow market share.

Operational activity also strengthened, with vessels supplied rising 93% to 758 and total transactions up 84% to 1,179.

During the year, the firm expanded internationally with new subsidiaries in Dubai, Shanghai and Limassol, while also securing certification to supply RED II-compliant biofuels.

It further diversified funding sources, including raising $3 million via Singapore-based private market platform ADDX.

Despite the strong revenue and volume growth, higher operating costs weighed on profitability.

General and administrative expenses more than doubled to $5 million, reflecting expansion and public company costs, while selling and marketing expenses rose to $1.3 million.

As a result, the company posted a net loss of $1.8 million for FY2025, compared with a $0.2 million profit a year earlier.