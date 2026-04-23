NSU to Charter Two Methanol Dual-Fuel Bulkers to Rio Tinto

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2028 onwards. Image Credit: NSU

Japanese shipping firm NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) has signed a charter deal with miner Rio Tinto for two 209,000 DWT bulk carriers equipped with dual-fuel engines.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2028 onwards and can run on methanol and conventional marine fuels, NSU said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Methanol, particularly when produced from renewable or non-fossil sources, is seen as a viable pathway to cut GHG emissions.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 124 ships, with another 324 expected to join the fleet by 2030, according to classification society DNV data.

As more methanol-capable ships join the fleet, demand for methanol bunkers is expected to grow.

Rio Tinto said any future use of methanol will depend on factors including fuel availability, safety considerations and regulatory developments, underlining the uncertainty still surrounding large-scale adoption.