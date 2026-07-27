Engineering firm ABB and wind propulsion firm Econowind are combining weather routing with wind-assisted propulsion to help ships cut bunker fuel use and emissions.

ABB's routing technology works with Econowind's VentoFoil wind propulsion system to maximise the use of favourable wind conditions and improve voyage efficiency, ABB said on its website on Friday.

VentoFoil system generates forward thrust from the wind, allowing vessels to maintain speed while using less engine power.

Depending on conditions, the technology can reduce bunker fuel consumption by 6-10%.

ABB's routing software analyses weather forecasts and voyage data to help crews choose routes that maximise the benefits of wind propulsion, improving fuel efficiency throughout the voyage.

The partnership, launched in 2025, now covers around 150 VentoFoil units installed on about 50 vessels. ABB said its SPOS weather routing system is already used on more than 4,500 ships worldwide.

The companies said combining wind propulsion with route optimisation can also help shipowners meet tightening environmental regulations.

Lower fuel consumption can improve compliance with the IMO's EEXI and CII rules while reducing emissions costs under the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations.