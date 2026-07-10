Cosco Shipping Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 64,000 DWT vessel, Feng Da Hai. Image Credit: Cosco

Cosco Shipping has taken delivery of a bulk carrier suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The 64,000 DWT vessel, Feng Da Hai, is designed to transport a range of dry bulk commodities, including grain and coal, the company said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Beyond its cargo capabilities, Feng Da Hai is also equipped with a methanol-ready fuel interface, supporting future low-carbon propulsion options and reflecting our commitment to the ongoing green transformation of #shipping,” the firm added.

Several shipowners have ordered and taken delivery of methanol-ready vessels in recent years, but most are still operating on conventional fuels and have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use.