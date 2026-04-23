African Countries Push for Fair Representation in IMO Net-Zero Fund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC 84 is scheduled to take place in London from April 27 to May 1. File Image / Pixabay

A group of African countries has called for stronger representation and clearer governance in the IMO’s planned Net-Zero Fund, warning that without it the mechanism risks delays and uneven outcomes.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Togo stressed that the fund “will collect substantial revenues” but could face unclear allocation and weak transparency without a defined structure, according to a formal submission to the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) on Wednesday ahead of its 84th session.

The Net-Zero Fund, part of the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework, will collect and channel revenues from a global emissions pricing system to support zero- and low-carbon marine fuels and technologies.

The co-sponsors said “equitable representation on the Governing Board is essential” to ensure decisions reflect diverse perspectives, particularly when allocating support for zero- and near-zero emission fuels and addressing disproportionate impacts on vulnerable states.

“ Equitable representation on the Governing Board is essential

They proposed a 25-member Governing Board with seats distributed across developed and developing countries, including dedicated representation for small island developing states (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs).

The group also backed three-year terms, renewable once, alongside gender-balanced participation.

Highlighting risks, the submission warned that without clear governance “decision-making may lack transparency, vulnerable States may not be adequately represented, and implementation may be delayed.”

"Equitable representation on the Governing Board is essential to achieving the objectives of both the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy and the IMO Net-Zero Framework," the submission states.

The African countries said early agreement on governance rules will be critical to ensure the fund is operational before revenues begin to flow.

The MEPC 84 is scheduled to take place in London from April 27 to May 1, with the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships meeting taking this week.