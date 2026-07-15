Cavotec Wins €7 Million Order to Retrofit Container Ships for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cavotec's PowerFit is a containerized ship-mounted cable management system. Image Credit: Cavotec

Electrification technology company Cavotec has secured a €7 million order from an unnamed global container shipping company to retrofit its vessels with shore power systems.

The contract covers the retrofit of low- and medium-voltage container ships with shore power technology, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The work will be carried out while the vessels remain in service, allowing them to maintain their scheduled operations without interruption.

The order was signed in the second quarter of 2026, with deliveries expected to be completed during the year.

With the latest contract, the unnamed customer has selected Cavotec to equip a total of 24 container ships with shore power systems across 2025 and 2026.

Shore power enables vessels to meet their electricity needs from the onshore grid while alongside, reducing the need to run auxiliary engines in port.

However, the climate benefit of shore power also depends on whether the electricity supplied is generated from renewable sources.

“The demand for ship electrification continues to grow and this order strengthens our position as a leading provider of shore power solutions for the global shipping industry,” David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, said.