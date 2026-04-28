Maritime software provider Veson Nautical has partnered with Veracity by DNV to integrate verified emissions data directly into shipping workflows.

The integration connects Veson’s IMOS platform with the Veracity data ecosystem, allowing emissions figures verified by DNV to flow into voyage financials and P&L calculations, Veson said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The data is clearly tagged as verified, reducing reliance on manual inputs and fragmented systems.

The move is aimed at helping shipowners and operators embed compliance into day-to-day commercial decisions, as regulatory requirements such as the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime tighten.

“This collaboration between Veson and Veracity by DNV is an exciting development for us at Hafnia,” Michael Rasmussen, General Manager, Pool Management at Hafnia, said.

“Together with Veson, we are demonstrating how verified data can unlock new value in commercial operations,” Mikkel Skou, Executive Director at Veracity by DNV, said.

The companies said the partnership will expand to support end-to-end emissions reporting and verification workflows.