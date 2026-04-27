Danish Shipping says MEPC 84 must deliver a clear path forward after last year's dramatic collapse in talks.

Anne H. Steffensen is the CEO of Danish Shipping. Image Credit: Danish Shipping

Shipowners’ association Danish Shipping has urged member states to engage in constructive dialogue on the Net Zero Framework (NZF) at this week’s MEPC meeting.

The talks come after last October’s contentious session ended without agreement on the NZF, delaying progress on global climate regulation for shipping, it said in an email statement on Monday.

“As a truly global industry, we need global rules that apply to everyone everywhere, Anne H. Steffensen, CEO of Danish Shipping, said.

“The Net Zero Framework should be the starting point for further discussions.”

We need to come to an agreement about where we will go from here — Anne H. Steffensen

While technical discussions will cover areas such as energy efficiency and ballast water, Danish Shipping stressed that clarity on the procedural path for greenhouse gas regulation is essential.

“We need to deliver on the 2023 GHG strategy, Steffensen said.

“Insecurity about the way forward is harmful for everyone and makes decisions about investments in new ships and the production of alternative fuels much more difficult.”

The organisation added that a workable global framework is key to unlocking investment and advancing towards climate-neutral shipping.

The 84th meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) is taking place in London this week, where member states are expected to continue work on the framework’s design and implementation.