Titan says one of its LNG bunkering vessels used bio-LNG for 73% of its bunker consumption.

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels, part of Molgas, has completed its first FuelEU Maritime pooling exercise for the 2025 compliance period, verified by DNV.

The pool included several hundred vessels, balancing operators with compliance deficits against those with surplus, the company said in an email statement on Friday.

Titan said it manages the full process, including bio-LNG supply, onboarding and verification, while taking contractual responsibility across the chain.

The pooling system allows shipowners to share compliance balances, transferring surplus emissions savings from over-complying vessels to those with deficits, helping avoid penalties and optimising costs.

“The conclusion of this first pooling round is providing the proof of concept for our FuelEU pooling service, which we are aiming to roll out to the benefit of even more over- and under-compliant vessels in 2026 and the following years,” Grégoire Hartig, Commercial Director at Titan, said.

Titan added that about 73% of LNG consumed by its Optimus bunker vessel was bio-LNG during the period, rising to an expected 100% in the next phase.

The company said pooling is already delivering value, particularly for LNG-fuelled vessels able to monetise early investments, and expects it to become a key compliance tool for shipowners.