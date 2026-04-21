Seafarers Training Must Keep Up With Shift to New Marine Fuels, SMT Says

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Martin White is the CEO of SMT. Image Credit: SMT

Training and consultancy firm Stream Marine Training (SMT) has warned that seafarer training is not keeping pace with the industry’s shift toward new low-carbon marine fuels.

As shipping works toward the IMO’s 2050 net-zero emission targets, fuels like methanol, ammonia and hydrogen are gaining attention, SMT said in an email statement on Tuesday.

But current global rules under the STCW Convention do not yet require specific training for these fuels.

While LNG remains the most widely used alternative today, newer fuels are expected to play a bigger role in the future. Data from classification society DNV shows alternative-fuelled ships now make up about 11% of new orders, with methanol gaining ground.

Methanol is also leading in ship conversions, as it is easier to adopt than ammonia or hydrogen. Its bunkering network is also expanding more quickly.

SMT said this makes proper crew training increasingly important to ensure safe operations.

“Future fuels are moving closer to operational reality, and training must keep pace,” Martin White, CEO of SMT, said.

The company is offering training courses to help crews understand and safely handle these new fuel types.