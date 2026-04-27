Says MEPC 84 is "one of the best opportunities the U.S. has had in recent memory to create new markets for American-made biofuels."

Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State. File Image - Official portrait, 2025. Image Credit: U.S. Department of State

Coalition wants a "technology-neutral" IMO framework that includes US biofuels.

Calls for FuelEU Maritime phaseout; says it "effectively prohibits" American biofuels.

Sees biofuels rising from ~0.3% to 5% of maritime fuel — 4–5 billion gallons of new demand. No timeframe given.

Co-signed by six US biofuel and farm groups; copied to four cabinet secretaries.

A US biofuels coalition has urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to champion American fuels at this week's MEPC 84 session and back the phaseout of "harmful" regional rules including FuelEU Maritime.

The American Biofuels Maritime Initiative (ABMI) — co-chaired by the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) and the American Biogas Council, and managed by AJW Inc. — said the upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) session represents "one of the best opportunities the U.S. has had in recent memory to create new markets for American-made biofuels."

The April 23 letter, also signed by the National Corn Growers Association, Growth Energy, Marquis Energy and Roeslein Renewables, asks State to back proposals that create "a level, technology-neutral playing field that includes biofuels," ensure "the phasing out of unnecessary and harmful regional maritime fuel policies," and provide "new long-term market demand for American farm products."

The letter singles out FuelEU Maritime, arguing the EU regulation "effectively prohibits the use of American-made biofuels" and creates a "patchwork system" that raises costs and reduces predictability for international shipping.

The position aligns with the US delegation's earlier submission to the IMO, which goes further to call for mandatory phaseout of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and explicit recognition of biofuels as viable marine fuels.

ABMI argues biofuels — ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, bio-LNG and biomethanol — are "commercially ready" to scale, but currently account for just ~0.3% of global maritime energy.

Citing RFA analysis, the group said biofuels could supply 5% of the global maritime fuel market, equating to 4–5 billion gallons of new demand and 1.5 billion additional bushels of corn.

It also pointed to a Vanguard Renewables estimate that LNG could supply 50% of the marine fuel mix by 2050, with bio-LNG contributing a further 13%.

ABMI also positions maritime as a relief valve for domestic oversupply.

Corn farmers are entering a fourth consecutive year of operating losses, the letter notes, and the EPA recently determined that the renewable CNG/LNG market is now demand-constrained rather than production-constrained.

"American biofuel producers stand ready to supply new markets and reinforce U.S. leadership in global energy," said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper.

Patrick Serfass, Executive Director of the American Biogas Council, said bio-LNG "represents a commercially viable solution for the transitioning energy needs of the shipping sector and works with existing vessels and infrastructure."

The letter was copied to the Secretaries of Agriculture, Energy, Commerce and Transportation.