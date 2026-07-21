Anemoi Rotor Sail Designs Receive Bureau Veritas Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approvals cover multiple rotor sail designs of Anemoi. Image Credit: Anemoi

Wind propulsion technology provider Anemoi Marine Technologies has received design assessment certificates from classification society Bureau Veritas for several versions of its rotor sail wind propulsion system.

The approvals cover the company's fixed and rail-deployed 3.5m x 24.5m rotor sails, including EX-rated models and shorter variants designed for vessels with air draft restrictions, the firm said in an emailed update on Tuesday.

Applications are also under way for approvals covering larger 5m x 35m fixed and folding Rotor Sails.

With the latest certification, Anemoi's full Rotor Sail portfolio is now covered by approvals from Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, DNV and ClassNK, helping reduce project risk and support deployment on both newbuild and retrofit vessels.

"These latest approvals highlight how Anemoi is advancing in both technical maturity and scale of deployment, while continuing to focus on easing implementation for shipowners," Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies, said.

Classification approvals confirm that the technology meets recognised industry standards for safe manufacture, installation and operation, helping simplify the adoption of wind-assisted propulsion systems.