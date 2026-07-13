NatPower Marine Buys Aqua superPower Marine Charging Network

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement was announced during the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Image Credit: NatPower Marine

Maritime energy infrastructure firm NatPower Marine has acquired the international marine charging network of Aqua superPower from ATV Power, expanding its electric vessel charging footprint.

The acquisition adds more than 80 charging locations across Europe and North America, including ports and marinas in Italy, France, Spain, the UK and the US, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

NatPower Marine added the deal combines Aqua superPower's charging network with its own energy infrastructure platform, supporting plans to expand electrification from recreational boating to commercial ports and maritime hubs.

“This transaction marks a decisive step forward for us: we are no longer just developing infrastructure, but building a platform capable of operating on an international scale,” Fabrizio Zago, CEO of NatPower, said.