The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029 and 2030.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2029 and 2030. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed an order for a sixth and seventh LNG-fuelled cruise ship from shipbuilder Meyer Turku.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, with the seventh ship subject to financing and customary conditions, Royal Caribbean said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The agreement forms part of a long-term framework securing shipbuilding capacity at the Finnish yard through 2036.

The Icon class represents the company’s push towards more energy-efficient ships, with LNG helping to reduce sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions compared to conventional marine fuels.

Meyer Turku has already delivered two ships in the series, with more under construction, underlining a partnership spanning over 30 years.