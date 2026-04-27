A 12-month trial will test the onboard system targeting methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships.

The system will be tested on a bulk carrier. Image Credit: Bennu

Climate technology firm Bennu Climate and Lomarlabs have launched an at-sea trial of a system designed to remove methane during normal vessel operations.

The 12-month pilot will run on a Lomar 57,000 DWT bulk carrier, testing a compact unit that uses photochemistry to destroy methane before it reaches the atmosphere, Bennu said in a statement on its website earlier this month.

Methane slip refers to unburned methane that escapes into the atmosphere during combustion.

While LNG has lower CO2 emissions than conventional marine fuels, its environmental benefits are partly offset by methane slip, a potent greenhouse gas that remains a key issue given its high global warming potential.

“We are putting technology on ships not only to cut their own emissions but to actively remove excess greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as they sail," Stylianos Papageorgiou, managing director of Lomarlabs, said.

Roughly weighing 50kg, the system can be installed in a day without affecting operations. It targets both ambient methane and methane slip from LNG-fuelled ships.

The trial follows earlier dockside testing and comes as regulations tighten, with methane now entering reporting regimes and carbon markets in Europe.